It’s time for the five-year property appraisal and the Giles County Commission approved the appraisal plan at its February meeting last week.
Meeting on Tuesday due to the President’s Day holiday, the county commission first approved the 5-year appraisal plan then adopted a resolution related to the plan. Commissioner Bill Cary cast the lone vote against the resolution.
Giles County Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt explained that several factors go into property reappraisals, but stressed to the county commission that the amount a property owner pays in property taxes can not increase in an appraisal year due to an increased property value appraisal.
“The county can’t make revenue off the reappraisal,” he said, adding that the state will take the reappraisals and recalculate what the tax rate should be with the new values. “It’s up to the commission over the next five years to set the tax rate you see fit.”
Broadband
The commission approved a resolution concerning its $4.5 million matching for grants to provide fiber optic broadband internet throughout Giles County. The resolution passed unanimously.
The commission also agreed to move how the matching funding would be split between PES Energize and United, which is installing broadband for Duck River Electric.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene said the grants require a local match of 30 percent, adding that United has proposed to cover 15 percent and the county pay 15 percent.
That total, she said, comes to $1.5 million while PES has requested $3.5 million.
How to handle the request for $500,000 more than the county has dedicated to the grants will be the subject of a budget committee meeting, which is scheduled for March 9 in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex.
GCFR
The county commission voted to implement a program introduced by Giles County Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Myer that will reimburse GCFR volunteers $600 for training.
Meyer said currently there are 21 GCFR volunteers who are eligible to receive the reimbursement.
The commission voted to approve the stipend as well as cover all the payroll taxes.
In other business at last week’s meeting the county commission:
• Approved amendments to the county and school system budgets.
• Approved the guidelines for employing Delinquent Tax Attorney Trustee.
• Received an update from Giles County Library Director Cindy Nesbitt.
• Received and economic development update from EDC Executive Director David Hamilton.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public At Large.
