Three fires in as many days left several Giles Countians displaced over the weekend.
According to Pulaski Fire Chief Don Collins, PFD firefighters and Pulaski Police PSOs responded to a structure fire at 602 S. First St. at 1:06 p.m. Saturday.
The fire originated on the second floor of the two-story home, which was divided into three apartments. Although the occupant of the second-floor apartment was not home, downstairs resident Lesa Shrader was.
“I am so thankful for the gentleman from Domino’s — Preston — who ran across the street and let us know it was on fire,” Shrader said. “There was banging on the door and when we opened it, there he was yelling ‘You got to get out, your house is on fire!’”
Firefighters attempted an interior attack, Collins said, but were driven out by intense heat and smoke.
“They had to fight it from the exterior with handlines and the ladder truck,” he said, noting “it was a very dangerous fire for my men.”
Giles County Fire and Rescue also responded, providing additional manpower and refilling air packs with their mobile air unit.
Firefighters spent four to five hours on scene, Collins said, extinguishing the flames and performing overhaul.
While everyone made it out safely, the structure was a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Collins said.
“I’m just thankful my kids were with their dad,” Shrader said of her two young children, adding, “I’m dreading telling them.”
Admittedly overwhelmed by the situation and thoughts of what lies ahead, Shrader was almost equally overcome by the outpouring of support she has received.
“The support of the community that day... It was amazing how the neighbors just started coming out, and bringing us things. I didn’t even realize I didn’t have a jacket and a lady brought me one. Domino’s fed us and let us come in to get warm, use the bathroom... People have tried to reach out, have been wonderful.”
While Shrader appreciates the many offers of various household items and such, right now she has no place to put them, she said, noting her primary concern is finding a new place to rent, for her and her children.
She also expressed her gratitude to all of the firefighters at the scene.
“They worked very hard,” she said.
Collins added his thanks to GCFR for providing mutual aid and to all of the city and county departments that aided at the scene.
Giles EMS, Pulaski Electric System and Pulaski’s Natural Gas and Water departments also responded.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Spofford Street
PFD responded to a second structure fire over the weekend at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire at 614 Spofford St. originated in a light fixture, Collins said.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the eaves of the house and made entry through the attic, Collins explained. Realizing they couldn’t get to the source from there, they traced it to the light fixture inside, cut around it, pulled it down and found flames in the surrounding insulation.
Collins estimated damages at $1,500 and added no injuries were reported.
Nancy Green Ridge
GCFR responded to a residential structure fire Friday on Nancy Green Ridge Road.
Although GCFR volunteers were able to quickly extinguish the flames, the home sustained severe fire and smoke damage.
There were no injuries, however, two adults and three teenagers have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Units from Anthony Hill, Pulaski, Prospect and Frankewing stations responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.