A Friday night house fire in Giles County resulted in a total loss with emergency personnel working tirelessly throughout the weekend to address multiple rekindles, according to Giles County Fire and Rescue.
A fire was reported at the 712 Aymett Ridge Road, Pulaski, residence at approximately 11:30 p.m. Nov. 20. The two occupants of the residence were safely evacuated and did not require medical aid, according to GCFR.
Giles EMS, Giles County Sheriff’s Department and PES also aided at the scene.
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers work to extinguish the flames that destroyed an Aymett Ridge Road home late Friday night. Firefighters returned to the home for multiple rekindles over the weekend. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers work to extinguish the flames that destroyed an Aymett Ridge Road home late Friday night. Firefighters returned to the home for multiple rekindles over the weekend. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers work to extinguish the flames that destroyed an Aymett Ridge Road home late Friday night. Firefighters returned to the home for multiple rekindles over the weekend. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers work to extinguish the flames that destroyed an Aymett Ridge Road home late Friday night. Firefighters returned to the home for multiple rekindles over the weekend. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers work to extinguish the flames that destroyed an Aymett Ridge Road home late Friday night. Firefighters returned to the home for multiple rekindles over the weekend. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers work to extinguish the flames that destroyed an Aymett Ridge Road home late Friday night. Firefighters returned to the home for multiple rekindles over the weekend. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
Over the next two days, responders were called to multiple rekindles.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Giles County Fire Marshal.
Emergency responders were busy throughout the weekend answering calls to the rekindles and multiple wrecks, however, no incidents resulted in serious injury, according to emergency personnel.
