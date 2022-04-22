A fired assistant district attorney has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging official misconduct, according to her attorney.
The former prosecutor, Emily Crafton, 35, is to appear in Giles County Circuit Court Tuesday, April 26, as scheduled by Circuit Court Judge Russell Parkes.
Crafton was dismissed by District Attorney Brent Cooper in May 2021 because he’d lost trust in her, he said in court during a pretrial hearing for a case against a man arrested in late September 2020.
Giles County Jail records show Crafton was named in a bench warrant alleging two counts of official misconduct as a result of her indictment by the Giles County Grand Jury Feb. 9, and that two days later she surrendered herself for arrest at the jail, was booked and released on $10,000 bond.
Her attorney Ray Fraley of Fayetteville appeared in Circuit Court March 28 for Crafton’s arraignment and pleaded not guilty on her behalf.
The misconduct charges against Crafton reportedly arise from a series of events including two Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies and the arrest of a Lawrenceburg man charged with selling methamphetamine to an individual who acted as a cooperating witness for the 22nd Judicial District Drug Task Force. That’s according to Fraley, Cooper and Craig Northcott, the district attorney based in Manchester who is serving as a temporary prosecutor in the case. Arrest warrants against the Lawrenceburg man support those three lawyers’ explanations.
Around the same time Crafton was being booked, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies Zach Ferguson, 32, and Eric Caperton, 33, also reported to the jail, were booked and released on $20,000 bond each, as a result of Giles County Grand Jury indictments.
Jail records show Ferguson and Caperton are indicted on charges of aggravated assault, official misconduct, official oppression and filing a false report. Ferguson and Caperton were scheduled by Parkes to appear in Giles County Circuit Court April 26.
Fraley has said Crafton’s case should be separated from those of Ferguson and Caperton. The Lawrence County deputies are suspended without pay, according to a payroll clerk in the Lawrence County Office of Budget and Finance. The deputies are accused of assaulting Charles Michael (Mike) Jones, 62, of Lawrenceburg during a traffic stop subsequent to a drug task force sting in early October 2020.
Giles County Circuit Court Clerk Natalie Oakley said May 23 is the deadline for Crafton, Ferguson and Caperton to alter their pleas before their cases are set for trial.
