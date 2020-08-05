The 2020 Master Small Ruminant class is being conducted online this year. Producers will be able to complete the entire program and get certified without leaving their home.
The program will be taught through zoom and will include opportunities to ask questions and have dialog with the speakers each night.
Twelve sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights in August and early September beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST. The first session was set for Aug. 4. Participants will have to "attend" nine sessions to complete their certification.
Information will be provided for sheep and goat production. Certification will provide eligibility for TN Ag Enhancement Program at the 50 percent cost share level. Topics scheduled include reproduction, nutrition, facilities, marketing, legal issues with farming and much more!
Class graduates will receive a sheep or goat handbook and a Master Small Ruminant Producers Farm Sign plus a certificate.
To register and pay fees go to utsmallruminant.utk.edu. For more information contact the Giles County Extension Office at 931-363-3523. The Master Small Ruminant Producer program is open to all interested persons.
—Giles Extension
