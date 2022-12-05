The District Attorney’s Office will host the third annual “A Night to Honor” ceremony to honor and remember victims of homicide in Maury, Lawrence, Wayne and Giles counties Thursday.
The observance will take place in Columbia at Parkway Baptist Church, 1500 Tom J Hitch Parkway, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for registration, with the program beginning at 6 p.m.
“We are hoping that through this event, the families of these victims can find comfort in knowing that their loved one’s life mattered and that they are honoring them by placing an ornament in memoriam,” 22nd Judicial District Attorney Brent Cooper said. “We sincerely invite any family member who has lost a loved one in any of the mentioned counties to homicide to attend this event.”
The speaker will be Tim Cunningham whose son, Benjamin, was murdered at the age of 28, in Lawrence County in May 2020.
Family and friends who have lost loved ones to violent crime are invited to attend the event and bring an ornament to hang in memory of them on the memorial wreaths. After the ceremony, the wreaths will be put on display during the holiday season at their respective courthouses.
For additional information about this year’s event, contact the District Attorney’s Office at 931-380-2536, Ext. 116, or [email protected]. You may also find information on Facebook by visiting Brent Cooper, District Attorney – 22nd Judicial District.
— Office of the 22nd Judicial District Attorney
