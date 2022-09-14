Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter has announced the state will award United Communications with six grants totaling $53.4 million to invest in rural broadband infrastructure through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund (TEBF-ARP), including $7.3 million for projects in Giles County.
Through the state grant process, United will invest an additional $1.6 million toward the fiber expansion effort. Giles County leaders previously committed local funds toward the grant projects on behalf of residents and businesses lacking access to broadband service.
United partnered with Duck River Electric to apply for the grant funding through Project UNITE, United’s initiative to expand broadband access to every home and business in Middle Tennessee.
Duck River Electric President and CEO Scott Spence praised the team effort to serve northern Giles County.
“The Duck River Electric team is thrilled to be part of this success for the Giles County community,” Spence said. “Through Project UNITE, we are proud to partner with United Communications in helping to secure this essential funding to allow underserved rural communities to gain access to broadband services.”
“Those in the rural areas of Giles County are familiar with the ‘digital divide’ when it comes to broadband availability,” Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said. “Our county leadership elected to partner with United Communications and Duck River Electric Membership Cooperative to pursue state funding and establish high-speed internet service to homes and businesses in the northern areas of Giles County ... greatly expanding remote learning and work-from-home opportunities.”
“Everyone living and working in Giles County deserves access to fast, affordable and reliable internet service,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “These funds present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our rural broadband infrastructure. I’m grateful to the Giles County Commission, former County Executive Melissa Greene, County Executive Graham Stowe and all our local partners for their support.”
United CFO Kristin Jackson said the state grants would add to United’s already ambitious plans to fund proposed projects through a recently secured $130 million credit facility with CoBank, one of the nation’s largest providers of financing to rural digital infrastructure and agribusiness operators.
“United’s robust financial and operational partnerships underscore our intention to fully connect Middle Tennessee with a reliable and affordable broadband network,” Jackson said. “We’re ready and waiting to break ground and help bridge the digital divide in our rural communities.”
With two office locations, Chapel Hill and Franklin, United is building upon an existing network of over 1,700 route miles of fiber backbone in Middle Tennessee to supply high-speed internet, the latest Wi-Fi technology and both digital TV and phone service for residential customers and businesses across the region.
—United Communications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.