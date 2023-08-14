A two-day Master Small Ruminant Producer is set for Thursday-Friday, Aug. 17-18 at the Middle TN AgResearch and Education Center near Spring Hill. Sessions will begin each day at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
New, novice and experienced producers will gain knowledge to help them with their sheep or goat operations.
Some featured topics will include nutrition, parasites, marketing, reproduction, biosecurity, fencing, a grading demonstration and a pasture walk.
The cost is $100 per producer. To register, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 931-762-5506.
