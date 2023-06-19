A Tiber Sale Workshop will take place at the David Crockett State Park Pavilion 1 beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
Pre-registration is required by calling 931-762-5506 by June 22.
This educational event will address considerations prior to selling your timber.
Topics will include Steps in Marketing Timber, Avoid Diameter Limit Cutting and a Timber Walk & Talk. Speakers are Dr. David Mercker, UT Extension Forester; James Moore, TN Division of Forestry Area Forester; and Paul Underwood, a biologist with Quail Forever. Dinner is sponsored by the TN Forestry Association.
