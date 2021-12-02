Reaching Local Farms Workshops
UT Extension is partnering with UT Southern to host a series of four workshops to be held in December.
These educational workshops under the “Reaching Local Farms” initiative will focus on carbon markets, growing specialty crops, agriculture technology and direct marketing of meat and live animals.
There is no cost to attend but preregistration is required; call 424-7347 or visit bit.ly/UTfarmwkshp.
For more information, call Giles Extension at 363-3523.
Quarterly Marketing
Meeting Recordings
Below are links to the latest beef and crops outlook meeting.
The crops session presented by Dr. Aaron Smith focused on what to expect for 2022 input prices including fertilizer as well as crop price outlook.
Dr. Andrew Griffith presented the Beef Economic Climate and Outlook.
Crops Video: bit.ly/cropsoutlook
Crops Slides: bit.ly/cropsslides
Livestock: bit.ly/beefoutlook
2021 Beef and Forage
Survey
All those who have not completed the 2021 Beef and Forage Survey are encouraged to take 4-5 minutes to answer questions concerning their beef and forage operation. Visit bit.ly/utkbeefsurvey to respond. This information helps UT Extension determine program impact and aids in planning future educational programs.
—Staff Reports
