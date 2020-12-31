Master Beef Producer
If you need to update your Master Beef Producer certification soon and are not able to participate in a virtual session or prefer attending a face-to-face meeting, call the Giles Extension office at 363-3523. A virtual class will be offered through zoom in 2021. More information will be available after Jan. 1.
Bull Development, Evaluation Program Open House
The 2021 Bull Development & Evaluation Program Sale in Spring Hill is set for Jan. 14, 2021. The 2021 Open House will run Jan. 4-8, 2021, and will be by appointment only. Kevin Thompson and Wes Gilliam will be available to guide and answer any questions for each attendee. Appointments may be made by emailing savage15@utk.edu or calling 931-486-2129.
Tennessee Master Farm Manager Webinar Series
The 2021 Tennessee Master Farm Manager Zoom webinar series will be held on eight-consecutive Thursday nights beginning Jan. 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. nightly. Additional information may be found at masterfarmmanager.tennessee.edu. Participants may register online by Jan. 21, 2021, or by mail by Jan. 15, 2021. The program is not targeted to a specific ag audience, so it should be of interest to all producers including: livestock, crop, value added, established or beginning farmers. (Topics and speakers will be the same as those in the Master Farm Manager webinar series conducted in the Fall of 2020.)
