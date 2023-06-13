The Giles County Agri Park Farmers Market, now in its second year, is open every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.
Vendors are currently setting up each week in the livestock barn.
All products sold must be 100% either grown and/or produced by the vendor. Currently the market has vendors with eggs, beef, pork, poultry, lamb, honey, molasses, bedding plants, homemade baked goods and craft items.
As we move into summer, more fruits and vegetables will be available.
For more information on becoming a vendor, call the Giles Extension office at 363-3523.
