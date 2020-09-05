Two deadlines Giles County farmers need to be aware of are fast approaching.
The private applicator pesticide recertification deadline is Sept. 30 and, for some beef producers, the Beef Quality Assurance deadline is Nov. 1.
All farmers who currently have a private applicator pesticide card will need to renew by the Sept. 30 deadline. A pesticide card will allow producers to purchase restricted use chemicals. The cost to recertify is $25.
Producers who do not recertify by the deadline will have to go back through the initial certification class should they want to purchase restricted use pesticides in the future.
Beef Quality Assurance or BQA recertification needs to be completed by producers whose card will expire Nov. 1.
Producers whose certification is about to expire may have received a card in the mail from the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association stating that they need to be renewed. The cost to renew BQA is $40. Members of TCA will pay only $20 to renew.
Recertification for either program will be by appointment only; no group meetings will be held. Call Giles County Extension at 363-3523 to make an appointment.
—Giles Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.