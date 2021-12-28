Master Beef Producer
In-Person Master Beef Producer classes will be held Wednesdays, Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. Cost will be $100 and up-to-date BQA certification is required to receive a Master Beef certificate. To register, visit tiny.utk.edu/GilesMasterBeef or call 363-3523.
Master Farm Family Health, Wellness
The Master Farm Family Health and Wellness (MFFHW) program is focused on making long-term health investments in Tennessee farm families and their communities. The course will utilize a hybrid method of live webinars and/or recordings that can be watched as your schedule allows. Zoom-based webinars will be held Thursday nights at 5:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 13. Registered participants will be emailed a Zoom link and instructions before each session. Recordings will be sent following each session for further viewing. To complete the course, seven-of-eight sessions must be completed. Register online at tiny.utk.edu/mffhwregistration. Cost is $100.
Farming Fundamentals
The UT Farming Fundamentals educational program is an online resource focusing on producers who are beginning a new venture in agriculture. This program will include resources and information on the essential principles needed to build a successful operation. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/FarmingFundamentals. The cost is $100. Participants that complete the program will receive a certificate and, if they signed up, will qualify for TAEP Beginning Farmer funding. Target date to launch the program is Jan. 1, 2022.
Tennessee Master Horse Program
The Tennessee Master Horse Program (TMHP) is the driving force behind raising the level of education and improving overall success of horse owners and producers within the state. Additionally, by improving management practices and providing the opportunity for intellectual growth, equine producers and business owners can continue to expand this vital portion of Tennessee agriculture. By providing science-based, objective information, families, youth and the community can generate or continue to build upon their existing knowledge base and ensure success of the equine industry for years to come. Virtual classes begin Jan. 13 and run through March 31, beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The cost is $165 through Dec. 31 and $190 beginning Jan. 1. Register at bit.ly/MasterHorse.
Landscape Short Course
The Middle Tennessee Landscape Short Course is offered annually to landscape professionals, arborists and anyone interested in learning more about the professional green industry. The course gives license holders the chance to earn points towards their certifications and update them on pertinent industry information. The 2022 Landscape Short Course will be held Jan. 11-12 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin. A virtual option will also be offered. Pricing for the class will be $100 for virtual attendees (via Zoom) and $125 for those planning to attend in-person. Lunch and snacks will be provided both days for those joining on site. For more information, visit bit.ly/LandscapeSC. Commercial pesticide recertification points will be offered both days.
Master Farm Manager
Master Farm Manager classes will focus on solid business principles and efficiently utilizing resources on the farm. This series will utilize a hybrid method, with both prerecorded videos and live webinars. Zoom based webinar sessions will be held Tuesday and Thursday nights for two weeks starting Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Registered participants will be emailed a Zoom link and instructions the day before each session.
Shortly after registering for the webinars you will receive an email with links to the recordings. Watch the recordings as your schedule allows. ALL eight sessions must be completed. Cost is $100; register online at masterfarmmanager.tennessee.edu. For more information, call David Bilderback at 865-200-4545.
Beginning Beef Producer
Face-To-Face Beginning Beef Producer classes, geared toward anyone new to beef production or interested in beginning a beef operation, will be held each Thursday in February at 5 p.m. Master Beef Producer certification will be offered for those who have never been previously certified. Cost will be $100. BQA certification is required to receive Master Beef certificate. Register at the Giles Extension office or call 363-3523.
Master Small Ruminant Program Zoom Series
A Master Small Ruminant Program Zoom Series consisting of 10 Zoom classes will be offered beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Virtual attendance is acquired at nine for certification. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/UTsmallRuminants. Call Giles Extension at 363-3523 to register.
