An Alabama man is awaiting extradition to Tennessee where he faces charges that include stealing approximately 135 bottles of ZaZa Red in April and May of this year.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department credits the quick and observant actions of GCSD Investigator Terrance Howard for the apprehension of Tony Allen Walker, 26, of Athens, Ala.
According to a release from the GCSD, Walker started his alleged crime spree when he entered HP Max Fuel, reportedly made the clerk at the store believe he was armed and took 60 bottles of ZaZa Red. On April 28, 2021, Walker allegedly, according to the GCSD report, broke into the Smoke Spot in Ardmore and stole 20 bottles of ZaZa Red, reportedly causing thousands of dollars in damage to the store. Walker allegedly returned to the same location in May.
The GCSD report describes ZaZa Red as being sold as a stimulant containing a substance known as Tianeptine, which can stimulate opioid receptors which makes this substance highly addictive. The drug has not been approved by FDA and numerous publications issued warnings about its addictive and harmful contents, the GCSD press release states, adding that the stimulant has been outlawed in the State of Alabama.
Sheriff Kyle Helton said Howard observed Walker in Ardmore, Ala., when he was off duty. Knowing of the investigation, Howard contacted the GCSD Criminal Investigation Division, which ultimately led to Walker’s arrest by the Athens Police Department.
As of Aug. 31, Walker was awaiting extradition to Tennessee where he is expected to be charged with robbery, two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.
Helton commended Howard’s observant actions and the vigilant efforts of the Giles County narcotics investigators in Walker’s apprehension.
— Staff Reports
