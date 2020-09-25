Citing experience and a desire to give more to the community, Larry Worsham has announced his candidacy for one of three seats on the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“I’m running to give another voice to the people, another set of eyes for the people,” Worsham said. “I think I’ve got more to give. I’m retired and very, very interested in matters that affect both city and county government. I believe I have a lot to give back.”
The 1977 Giles County High School graduate has extensive public service experience, having served as a Giles County commissioner from 1990-2006, and he was recently elected back to the county commission to serve the remainder of an unexpired term.
“I can utilize that county government experience in the city government setting,” he said. “They are two different sets of responsibilities, but they are similar types of responsibilities.”
Worsham started working for General Motors after high school, joined Nissan Motor Manufacturing in 1991 as an engineer and later moved into management at Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly facility in Decherd. He retired in 2018. His career, he said has given him a keen eye toward financial efficiency, which he wants to use to benefit the citizens of Pulaski.
“I think we need to run the city government as a business,” he said. “City government is a big business. I believe decisions should be made based on business financials. Sometimes there are intangibles that need to be considered too, but in most cases it boils down to a dollar and cents decision. In doing that, we’ll utilize the taxpayers dollars to the highest benefit.”
Worsham and his wife Roxanne Polly Worsham have three daughters, Elizabeth Davis of Shelbyville, Meredith Worsham of Murfreesboro and Katherine Derryberry of Pulaski. They also have two granddaughters, Tarpley and Phoebe.
“I’ve benefited from my life here in Pulaski with this village of people,” he said. “I want to pay it forward.”
On Nov. 3, Pulaski voters will be asked to choose from five candidates to fill three aldermanic seats on their city council. If chosen to serve, Worsham pledges to do so with fairness, an open mind, honesty and integrity.
“If elected, I would consider it an honor and a privilege to serve on the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” he said.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.