The Giles County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders Saturday, Aug. 14. The meeting will take place in an open-air pavilion at the Giles County Agri Park, 2014 Elkton Pike, Pulaski.
Masks are required and all efforts will be made to comply with CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and its variants, according to convention organizers
“All Democrats who are registered voters of Giles County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda for 2021-22,” said local party chairman Tom Gattis. “Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms.”
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The Biennial Reorganization Convention is being held between 10 a.m. and noon, during which time local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chair(s), secretary and treasurer.
“Executive Committee members will be elected from all voting districts of Giles County for a two-year term,” Gattis said. “We encourage all those interested in helping further the local Democratic Party’s mission to present themselves at the convention as potential candidates for executive committee members or officers.”
Gattis said that local Democrats who would like to run for public office on the local, state or national level are invited to come to the convention and introduce themselves.
“This will be a time to meet our new leaders and spend time among other like-minded citizens,” Gattis said. “We look forward to seeing longtime Giles County Democrats as well as Democrats who are new to the area.”
Also included in the morning's activities will be a voter registration booth and a suggestion box. A limited number of T-Shirts will be available for a minimum $15 donation each.
For more information about pre-ordering T-Shirts or the Convention, visit gilescountytndemocrats.com, call Tom Gattis at 931-242-2266 or email the Party at demsgilesco@gmail.com.
Note: Originally advertised was a public program with speakers refreshments and door prizes following completion of the party’s official business. This event is being rescheduled. Check our website or join our mailing list for upcoming events.
—GC Democratic Party
