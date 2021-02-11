CBD is a new medicinal alternative with an unfair stigma attached. Easy Stop LLC is open in Pulaski and they aim to change your CBD perspective and try to make you feel better, whatever your ailment.
President Pati Greene was skeptical at first, too. That’s until she saw overnight how effective and relieving CBD actually is.
“My grandson has issues with eczema,” Greene said. “He had a breakout on his elbow area and we decided to try some topical CBD cream after not finding the right product that would actually work for him. We applied it after his bath and put him to bed in long-john pajamas that night. The very next morning it cleared up and he got relief from the itchiness. I was amazed and so thankful; anything that makes your loved ones feel better and be better, that’s the key.”
Greene works with her son Justin Caudill to manage growth operations and run the Easy Stop LLC store front, located at 1213 Industrial Loop Road in Pulaski.
Various products are lined up — solutions for sore muscles and stomach ailments to pet treats with CBD to promote healthy joints, coat, etc. in your dog or cat. They even have bath bombs to soak and relax in the tub.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is the main non-psychotropic part of the cannabis sativa plant. Several scientific studies have shown positive results for a number of maladies people suffer from, and with no high or legality issues. CBD is completely legal and Easy Stop LLC was careful to get every license necessary to be completely above board. While they would never give or claim to know medical opinions, they do have products to offer that have worked for countless customers.
“We started this business because we simply wanted to help people after we saw what it did for my grandson,” Greene said. “Studies show it helps with so much... from quality of sleep, joint pain to everyday acne issues. Realmofcaring.org is a great resource to check out and a wealth of good information. We want people to know there’s relief available and it’s completely legal and natural. Our goal is to help.”
Easy Stop, LLC was established a year ago and has morphed into a legitimate and impressive growing operation.
“We are actually farming here and strive to make the best products possible for our customers,” Greene explained. “I invite everyone to stop by and let us tell you more. There is definite science behind what we do and we’re here to share and try to help any and everyone.”
Find Easy Stop LLC on Facebook or take Greene up on her invitation and stop by the store. They are open Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
