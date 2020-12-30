And the Winners Are ...

While everyone who displays their Christmas spirit with lighting displays deserves a prize, three of the entries into the Third Annual Pulaski Citizen Christmas Lights Contest have been chosen as this year’s best. The variety and creativity of the lighting displays entered in the contest made the decision hard for the judges, but they finally came up with the winners. First place goes to the group entry submitted by the residents of Peebles Court on Kathleen Drive in Pulaski (above). Judges were impressed by the houses individually and felt they collectively made a dramatic presentation. Second place is claimed by Andrew Vernon at 108 Creekside Drive, Pulaski. Third place goes to Brad and Samantha Butler at 2337 Columbia Highway, Pulaski. The winners will receive a cash prize of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. The first place finisher will also receive a photo print of their lighting display on metal courtesy of Holley’s Printing. We thank everyone who entered this year’s contest and look forward to seeing what Giles County has in store for Christmas 2021. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
