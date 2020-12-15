Beginning today (Dec. 15) Giles County government offices will be operating under COVID-19 requirements that include alternate schedules for employees in each office and appointments required to access county offices.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene has issued an executive order that went into effect Dec. 15 and is scheduled to last at least until Jan. 17, 2021.
Greene said the COVID restrictions are similar to those implemented in April and are due to an increase in cases of the coronavirus in county offices. She noted that the restricted access and alternate schedules are designed to reduce the spread of the disease so county services can continue to be offered.
“The whole point is to try to keep the offices from having to close completely,” Greene said, adding that the county’s Office of Emergency Management and the Clerk and Master’s office have both been closed this week due to COVID-19.
Members of the public needing access to county offices will need to set an appointment. Greene said limiting the amount of people standing in lines will help with social distancing to protect both the public and county employees.
A list of Giles County government offices and how to contact them to make an appointment is available at gilescountytn.gov/contact/.
