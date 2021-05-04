With last week’s passage of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s 2021-22 budget, the merger of Martin Methodist College with the University of Tennessee System took one more step toward completion.
The $42.6 billion budget includes $5.1 million recurring funds and $1 million one-time funds for the acquisition of Martin Methodist by UT for what is tabbed to become the University of Tennessee Southern.
Steps remaining for the merger to be complete by the end of the 2020-21 school year include the approval of accrediting organizations and final approval by both schools’ boards of trustees, which are expected to take place June 24 and 25.
Should these steps be completed, the final day for Martin Methodist College would be June 30, 2021, with UT Southern taking over July 1. On that day UT Southern would become the fourth undergraduate campus in the University of Tennessee System, joining UT Knoxville, UT Martin and UT Chattanooga. It would be the first undergraduate campus added to the system in more than 50 years.
Planning is currently underway for a celebration of the historic occasion on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
