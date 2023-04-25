April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month across the country and in Giles County, with recognition and fund-raising locally centered around Kid’s Place, A Child Advocacy Center in Pulaski.
Kid’s Place, A Child Advocacy Center is headquartered in Pulaski in the old Abernathy House on the campus of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski. Kid’s Place hosted a Chamber Coffee this month and raised funds and awareness through the sale of pinwheels that can be seen in front of businesses and homes throughout Giles County. A larger, district-wide fund-raiser was also held.
Additionally, in a ceremony on the Courthouse lawn recently, April was proclaimed Child Abuse Prevention Month and recognition was given to Kid’s Place for its role in protecting children and helping them overcome the trauma of abuse.
The Proclamation read by County Executive Graham Stowe states:
WHEREAS, the month of April is designated National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and support efforts that protect the well-being of children;
WHEREAS, Kid’s Place Child Advocacy Center was established in 1999, based on a model that has revolutionized the way victims of child abuse are served. Over the past 23 years, the agency has helped thousands of children and families in the 22nd Judicial District of Tennessee — Giles, Lawrence, Maury and Wayne Counties;
WHEREAS, Kid’s Place helps children overcome the trauma of abuse and avoid the long-term psychological, emotional, social and physical problems that victims typically experience. Family therapy helps build and strengthen the healthy connections that all children need. Kid’s Place has also taken on the challenge of child abuse prevention through its work with adults in the community and children in Giles County schools.
WHEREAS, we honor that work and thank all who choose to serve our community in this challenging but rewarding job. We recognize the staff and board members of Kid’s Place for their continued commitment. We also recognize that law enforcement, child protective services and our District Attorney’s office are vital partners in the effort to protect our children.
WHEREAS, this community is united in the effort to become trauma-informed, to help victims of abuse and prevent the occurrence of abuse. Armed with knowledge, compassion and courage, we can end the suffering that child abuse causes individuals, our community and society.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Graham Stowe, County Executive of Giles County, do hereby emphasize our commitment to end child abuse and proclaim April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Giles County, and urge all citizens to support the work of Kid’s Place and do all they can to promote the healthy development of our children.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand and caused the Seal of the County to be affixed this 1st day of April of the year of our Lord 2023.
