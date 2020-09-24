The Ardmore Community Team members and volunteers gathered Aug. 22 on Ardmore Avenue to paint the city’s first community mural, a butterfly.
The mural can be seen when someone turns from the red light on Main Street and heads south on Ardmore Avenue. It is painted on the side of a building owned by Ted Barnett.
Marion Ibsen designed the mural and chose the paint colors and sequence.
Ardmore Community Team volunteers on hand to paint were Ibsen, Mason Daniel, Lance Stamper, Toby Thomas, Melissa Thomas, Shera Hunt, April Robison, Sherry Cowart, Diahnne, as well as Matthew and Nicholas Guilbert.
Ardmore, Ala., Mayor Billy Shannon and Ardmore, Tenn., Mayor Mike Magnusson stopped by and painted small sections. Both mayors are behind the Ardmore Community Team and are excited about their plans to help beautify the community.
Folks are welcome to stop by and have their picture taken in front of the butterfly.
According to the team, this is the first of several murals planned along with other projects. The team is always open to ideas and suggestions and accepts donations to help cover costs of the projects.
For more information, follow the team at facebook.com/pd/Ardmore-Community-Team.
