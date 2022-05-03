An increase in property assessment is not an increase in how much property tax you will pay in 2022, Giles County Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt said Tuesday.
Giles County property owners were left with sticker shock this week as property reassessments started showing up in their mailboxes, with many reporting new values nearing double what they had previously been.
Hyatt spoke at the March meeting of the Giles County Commission to give notice that 2022 is a reassessment year, reminding commissioners that in Tennessee the reappraisal process is to be revenue-neutral for the increased reassessment value.
“The state will submit a neutralization tax rate based on the increase in property value,” Hyatt said yesterday. “The neutralization tax rate adjusts for the increase in value to accommodate the reassessment.”
Ideally, Hyatt said, the state’s certified rate will bring in the same amount of money for the county when applied to the new, higher property values.
The 2017 reassessment was based on 2016 property sales and the 2022 reassessment is based on 2021 property sales, Hyatt said, noting that property values have increased considerably in Giles County since the last reappraisal. The new assessments will be locked in for five years.
Hyatt said the state will submit the neutralization tax rate to the county commission, which is responsible for setting the county’s tax rate each year.
“My job is to put the value of the property to reflect the sales from 2021, and make it as fair as possible across the board,” he said. “The county commission is responsible for any changes outside of the new neutralized tax rate.”
Anyone with questions about their property assessment can contact Hyatt’s office at 363-2166.
