22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper has announced the addition of Assistant District Attorney General Brittany Spears.
Spears began working for the District Attorney’s Office in April 2018, as a case worker in the Child Support Division.
She recently graduated from Nashville School of Law and passed the Bar exam. Spears, who previously served with the DA in Giles County, is a native of Lewis County and will be assigned as a prosecutor in Lawrence County.
Brent Cooper is the elected District Attorney for the 22nd Judicial District, which is comprised of Maury, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.