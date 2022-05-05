Who are you going to vote for?
That will be the question asked throughout Giles County over the next few months leading up to the Aug. 4 county general election.
Qualifying for county, judicial district, state and federal government seats and offices has closed and voters will now turn their attention to the candidates seeking to serve in these positions.
In 2018, the PULASKI CITIZEN held two nights of debates among local candidates. These debates, which were streamed live, were a hybrid informal/town hall style where questions were submitted to the
PULASKI CITIZEN before the debates, taken during the debate and posed to candidates by a panel.
Through it’s online streaming channel Pulaski Citizen Live, the PULASKI CITIZEN is preparing to offer candidates the opportunity to take their platform to the voters again.
Working with Kitchen 218 in downtown Pulaski and Pulaski Citizen Live sponsors, M&M Staffing LLC, Giles County Fire and Rescue, Haney Realty and Property Management, Holley’s Printing and First Realty Group, the planning is underway to host the debates.
The debates will be held in the evenings of June 15-17 at Kitchen 218 with detailed scheduling underway. The debates will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel.
Letters are going out this week to candidates inviting them to participate. Any candidate for any of the Aug. 4 races who does not receive a letter by next week concerning the debates is urged to call 638-7592 or email [email protected].
The deadline for candidates to respond with their intention to participate is by the end of business May 27.
“There are 81 names on the Aug. 4 ballot, and we don’t know at this time how many of them will choose to participate,” PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said. “We have put the races in order of how we plan to proceed at this time, but we will need to wait until after the deadline to set a schedule.”
The tentative order of candidates for the debates is: County Commission; County Executive; County Offices; Sheriff; General Sessions Judge; School Board; 22nd Judicial Seats; Elkton, Lynnville and Minor Hill Seats; Governor; State Representative; U.S. Representative.
“This will surely be at least a two-day event, and very possibly could extend to a third day depending on participation,” Stewart said. “We want every candidate interested in discussing the important issues facing our county to participate. We encourage it.”
As was the case in 2018, Stewart will serve as moderator and will be joined by independent citizens who will pose questions prepared by the PULASKI CITIZEN news department with input from its readers and those attending the debates. These panelists will also have the opportunity to pose follow up questions.
Candidates will be encouraged to give their positions on the matters that affect Giles County from the perspective of the offices they are seeking. Candidates will be allowed to interact with each other during their time on stage together.
The purpose of the debates is to provide a public forum for candidates to discuss the issues important to Giles County and to provide voters the opportunity to hear from candidates themselves where they stand on these issues.
The event will be open to the public and will be available via live stream. Kitchen 218 will accommodate approximately 250 audience members. Information on how to view the live streaming will be available in upcoming editions of the Pulaski Citizen, on PulaskiCitizen.com and on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel.
More information will be released as details are confirmed.
To send suggestions or questions concerning these debates:
• Mail — Scott Stewart, P.O. Box 905, Pulaski, TN 38478
• Email — [email protected]
• Phone — 424-2827 (Leave a message.)
• Direct Message on Facebook.
— Staff Reports
