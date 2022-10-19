A quick response by the Giles County Sheriff’s Department led to identifying a student at Giles County High School who allegedly sent a text message warning of an impending shooting at the school.
A GCSD report states that the sheriff’s department was notified around lunchtime today about a text message that was circulating at GCHS warning of an impending school shooting.
“Sheriff’s department personnel responded immediately and investigated the incident,” the report states. “The student responsible for originating the message was identified and charges will be forthcoming. Internal disciplinary action will also be taken by the school.”
The Giles County School System released the following statement: “We were made aware of an allegation of a threat at Giles County High School today. Administration acted quickly and involved law enforcement to investigate the credibility of the threat. The situation was isolated and the threat risk cleared without any issues. Legal charges and discipline are pending at this time.”
