Cases of avian influenza (AI) have been found in states all across the country including Tennessee. USDA reported at the end of 2022 that more than 700 farms, both commercial and backyard, have lost more than 57 mil head of birds due to this disease.
AI is a highly contagious viral disease of birds caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza Type A viruses. It is carried by numerous migratory bird species (particularly waterfowl) that use the same breeding and staging grounds. Unfortunately, there is no treatment or cure once birds have become infected with avian influenza. The risk of humans contracting AI from infected birds is very low.
UT Extension Specialist Dr. Tom Tabler stresses the importance “a strong biosecurity program plays in keeping the flocks of both backyard and commercial farms safe from this deadly disease.” “We cannot vaccinate or medicate our way out of this current avian influenza crisis. Disease prevention and protection depend on how good our biosecurity program is and whether or not we follow that program.”
Dr. Tabler expects avian influenza to be a threat throughout 2023. Poultry producers who see a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or a spike in the number of dead birds should immediately contact the State Veterinarian’s office at 615-837-5120.
UT Extension has put together some very good resources and biosecurity information concerning avian influenza that can be accessed at https://animalscience.tennessee.edu/avian-influenza/ .
—Giles Extension
