“By the grace of God, bullet proof vests and our shields all of our officers are alive and well today.”
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton started his press conference today (May 18) with those words, noting that one of his deputies took a round to the chest and another took two rounds off a shield responding to a call in the early morning hours.
The sheriff did not release the names of the deputies or the suspect who was later taken into custody, saying the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
The deputy who was hit in the vest suffered what Helton said he believed would be bruising to his chest and was released from the hospital within hours of the incident. No other officers were injured, he said.
“By the grace of God they’re here today and that’s the important thing,” Helton said, pointing to his chest in the area where the bullet struck the deputy. “He will probably be bruised, but that’s great considering what could have really happened.”
The deputy who was hit had been with the Sheriff’s Department for a short time, having come from another state.
The sheriff said deputies responded to the residence off Fairview Road near Lynnville twice in the early hours of Thursday morning.
At 12:54 a.m. he said they responded to a call from the man who would later be the shooting suspect about unwanted guests trespassing, but arrived to find nothing and the complainant would not come to the door.
At 2:30 a.m. another call came in from family members about shots fired and a suicidal person, Helton reported. At least two family members were safely taken away from the scene.
“At some point our guys heard more gunshots and approached for the welfare of the person in there and they took on gunshots themselves,” Helton said, noting that four deputies, an off-duty Pulaski Police Officer and two THP troopers had responded to the scene.
The officers backed off and waited for the THP SWAT team to arrive.
Helton said the subject was taken into custody by the THP SWAT team at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday with no more incident. He said the suspect did not appear to be injured or shot. when taken from the home.
With the TBI in charge of the investigation, Helton stressed that they would be releasing the information concerning the names of the subject and officers involved. He also stressed the TBI would be filing any charges that result from the incident.
“I had four deputies that could be hurt real bad right now or even be fatal,” the sheriff said. “I expect there should be some attempted homicide charges, but I leave the charges up to the TBI.”
In addition to the safety equipment he credits for saving his deputies lives, Helton also praised their training for these kinds of incidents.
“This is not the first time,” he said. “That’s why we wear them and want our officers to wear them. They save lives. Our guys are always training to prepare for these types of situations. Even though you don’t think it’s going to happen it does. We constantly try to do updated training and approaches to places because when you least expect it is when it happens.
“It brings things in perspective of what it is really about and the dangers,” Helton added. “But I praise our guys for the training they do and how they handle it.”
When the investigation is complete, Helton said the officers will be debriefed and will receive any help them need dealing with the events of the day.
