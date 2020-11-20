Bank of Frankewing is pleased to announce Jennifer Reese as manager of the Frankewing branch office.
Reese joined the Bank of Frankewing more than 25 years ago as a teller. Since then, she has trained in all areas of bank operations, most recently serving as a loan officer. She will continue consumer lending while taking on the overall retail management at the Frankewing branch.
“Jennifer brings a wealth of banking knowledge and experience to this management position,” Bank of Frankewing President David Barnes said. “Combine that with her customer focused mindset, and she will be a great leader. Our focus has always been to do our best to help each individual. Jennifer does this every day. If you walk in our bank, you will be greeted with a warm smile and a person who cares about you. Back when there were six of us in the entire bank, you didn’t need a branch manager, but our successful growth and expansion creates an opportunity for more internal leadership.”
“The Bank of Frankewing has a rich history as a community banking leader for almost 100 years, and I very much look forward to being a part of our continued success,” Reese said.
She and husband Stephen have two children, Kylie and Jerry Stephen. They reside in Lincoln County and, most weekends, can be found at a softball tournament cheering on Kylie.
Bank of Frankewing is one of the region’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, local businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, lending and other financial management products and services.
—Bank of Frankewing
