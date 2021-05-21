BCC Presents Check to George Martin Scholarship Fund

Bodenham Community Club President Ruth Owens presents a check for 10 percent of the proceeds from this year’s radio auction to Anna Claire Casey for the George Martin Scholarship Fund. Casey thanked all those in attendance for the contribution to the fund, which honors her late father who dedicated many years of hard work and support to the auction. This year’s auction raised more than $70,000 and will go toward a building to be built on the Bodenham School grounds. Celebrating the success of the 2021 auction are (front row) Martin’s great-granddaughter Abby Casey, (second row) Sandra Wasson, Peggy Malone, Janice Duncan, Owens, Wheeler Ish (looking up at the check), Martin’s daughter Anna Claire Casey, Dot Soloman, (back row) Ann Hardiman, Bennie Birdsong, Tammy Thurman, Morgan Ish holding Elsie Mae Ish, Joyce Johns, Flora Smith, Tracy Blade, Ann Arthur and Carolyn Williams. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
