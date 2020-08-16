Beef producers looking to improve their income from their beef operation may want to look at their management practices. Producers cannot control the market price they receive for their cattle, but they can control management practices that can aid them in getting a premium price when selling value-added cattle.
Some practices to consider include the following:
Controlled Calving Season — A control calving season begins with a controlled breeding season. A breeding season may be a 90- to 100-day timeframe where cows are bred so that calves will be born within a short period of time. This can be very advantageous when trying to market a uniform set of calves. Basically, this process involves placing the herd sire in with the cows during the 90-100 days. The sire is removed after the completion of the breeding season and does not remain with the cow herd year-round.
Herd Sire — Selecting a quality herd sire is a very important part of the beef operation as he will pass on his genetics to his offspring. He can influence birth weight, weaning weight and yearling weight of the claves born.
Pregnancy Checking — By pregnancy checking all cows, decisions can be made as to culling open cows that do not provide a calf on a regular basis. The key to profitability is to have a very high percentage of calves born and weaned by the cow herd. An open cow not only limits the opportunity to sell a calf but also costs money to feed and maintain.
Herd Health Program — A good herd health program can prevent and/or control a variety of infectious diseases. Vaccinating cows can stimulate the cow’s immune system and help provide some immunity to her calf.
A calf vaccinating program can greatly reduce its chances of getting viruses and other infections and is a key step in marketing value-added calves.
Rotational Grazing — By rotationally grazing pastures, producers can improve the quality of their pastures and better utilize forages. Rotational grazing allows for increased stocking rates and can improve pounds of beef produced per acre.
Monitor Nutrition — Proper nutrition will keep cows performing their best including getting rebred each year. By forage testing all hay fed, producers will know what additional feed, if any, is needed to balance rations for the cow herd.
Marketing Calves — Producers who manage calves to participate in value-added sales can expect to receive premium prices for their cattle. Participating in a reputable sale such as an alliance sale or a special graded sale will most times provide producers with the current high market prices.
For more information on beef management practices, call the Giles County Extension Office at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
