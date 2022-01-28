The decision whether or not to amend Pulaski’s beer ordinance for the Square and one block off was tabled at yesterday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Alderman Ricky Keith made the motion and explained his reasoning behind the request.
“As I’ve read Mr. Hoover’s proposed ordinance changes, it raised more questions than it gave answers,” Keith said, adding that he had also read a MTAS review that also “created several more questions.”
“And beyond just changing the beer ordinance itself, it will put us in an arena of changing sign ordinances and some other things that will need to be addressed,” he said.
The board decided to discuss the ordinance again at next week’s work session.
Introduction
Fire Chief Don Collins introduced the fire department’s new hire, Fire Engineer Homer Simmons.
“Glad to have him on board,” Collins said.
“Thanks for having me on board,” Simmons said.
In other business during its regular session Jan. 25, the city council:
• Authorized the purchase of possibly four police cars. Harrison said the need for new police vehicles is determined by mileage and not necessarily the year.
Alderman Hardin Franklin asked if a bicycle unit was going to be considered to which Harrison said it could be discussed at Saturday’s Strategic Planning meeting.
• Approved a parade permit for UT Southern Cross Country Saturday, March 26, from 8–10:30 a.m. to host a 5k and one-mile fun race in town.
• Approved on second reading the rezoning of property owned by Lands of Yellow Deli from C3 to C1.
• Approved on first reading amending the 2021-22 budget to include the appropriation for athletic lighting for the Rotary Soccer Park.
• Approved a change order for the landfill sediment pond to include the removal of additional sediment that was not originally calculated in the initial cost of $144,025. The cost now being $190,089.
• Approved a contract for sludge removal for the lowest bid of $30,000 per year by Wesley Hargrove.
• Alderman Jerry Bryant suggested the board send a letter addressing the need of broadband in all the county to County Executive Melissa Greene’s office as he had heard her request for such letters on WKSR.
The aldermen recognized the need for broadband to the entire county and said a letter could be sent from the board as well as individual letters from each of them.
The board next meets at City Hall in work session Monday, Jan. 31, at 4:30 p.m.
