A face-to-face Beginning Master Beef Producer class, geared toward anyone new to beef production or interested in beginning a beef operation, will be held each Thursday in February at 5 p.m.
Master Beef Producer certification will be offered for those who have not been previously certified. Cost is $100. BQA training is required to receive a Master Beef certificate.
To register, call Giles Extension, 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.