The first frosts of the fall bring the potential for prussic acid poisoning, which is actually a form of cyanide, in plants such as sorghums, sudangrasses and johnsongrass.
Frost and freezing can cause a rapid change in prussic acid risk in these plants of any age or size. With frost, forage tissues rupture, and cyanide gasses form. The cyanide gas can be present in dangerously high concentrations within a short time, and remain in the frosted leaves for several days.
Because cyanide is a gas, it gradually dissipates as the frosted/frozen tissues dry. The forage is usually considered safe to feed after drying for seven to eight days. If the forage is to be harvested for hay, producers should wait 14 days after baling before feeding.
It’s important to know that a light frost may kill only the tops of the plants and leave the lower portion alive. If favorable weather for growth follows such a frost, susceptible grasses will send forth new shoots and leaves which are apt to be very high in prussic acid, and, if pastured, cause cyanide poisoning.
If a light frost occurs, its best to keep cattle off of a susceptible pasture until a killing frost then wait seven to eight days before returning cattle.
Prussic acid poisoning often occurs extremely rapidly. The time from ingestion of toxic forages to death is usually short with animal losses sometimes occurring within 10 to 15 minutes of grazing toxic pastures.
Typical animal symptoms include excessive salivation, rapid breathing and muscle spasms. Because the tissues cannot receive oxygen, mucous membranes often have a purplish color. Animals are occasionally observed staggering through the pasture before collapse and death.
Livestock producers should know that prussic acid is different from nitrate poisoning in that the prussic acid will dissipate over time where the nitrates will not.
For more information about prussic acid concerns, contact the Giles Extension Office at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
