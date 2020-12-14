Boys & Girls Clubs of Maury County has announced that it is changing the name of the organization to more accurately reflect its entire geographic service area of Maury and Giles Counties, and to position the Club for additional growth opportunities in the future. Boys & Girls Clubs of Maury County will begin doing business as Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Maury County has been proudly serving the community since being chartered by Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 1999. From 1999 to 2016 the Club mainly served Columbia, with its original facility (now the Columbia Teen Center) located on West Eighth Street and the Wayne Street Unit (opened in 2013).
It has always been the Club’s goal to continue reaching even more kids through Boys & Girls Clubs, so in 2016 BGC Maury took on the contract as before and after school program provider for the entirety of Maury County Public Schools. This led to opening 11 school-based sites, and the Club now serves all of Maury County. More than 1,200 kids walk through the Club’s doors each year at one of 14 locations.
In 2017, the Boys & Girls Club of Pulaski organization in neighboring Giles County had to close its doors to kids due to financial struggles. The Pulaski Club’s Board of Directors and Boys & Girls Clubs of America approached BGC Maury about taking over operations of the Pulaski Club. The Maury County organization knew that kids in Pulaski still desperately needed a Boys & Girls Club and so, with support from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, it was able to acquire the Pulaski Club and continue its operations as one of BGC Maury’s units. With the addition of the Pulaski Club, BGC Maury became a regional organization serving two counties.
“We are excited to announce our new name, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee,” Chief Executive Officer Robyn Peery said. “This more accurately represents our service area and is inclusive of our programs in Giles County through the Pulaski Club, which served 120 kids last year.”
Looking ahead, the Club hopes to continue serving even more kids in need of its services in the south central Tennessee region. Visit bgcmaury.com to learn more and support life-changing programs for kids and families in need.
—BGC South Central Tennessee
