The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major strain on our community. Canceled fund-raisers and events, schools in and out of service, businesses seeing lack of revenue, working parents laid off, etc. Boys & Girls Club of Pulaski is no different.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was forced to cancel its in-person event, the Great Futures Luncheon, originally scheduled to take place this fall.
For the safety of potential guests and our community, club leadership and the Pulaski club’s Advisory Council have decided to take a different approach to fund-raising this year.
In order to make up for the canceled in-person fund-raiser, the Pulaski Advisory Council is working to raise $15,000 from the community, and we need your help.
A huge THANK YOU to our dedicated donors who have already risen to the challenge to support Boys & Girls Club during this time: Pulaski Electric System, Integrity Tennessee Inc., Brindley Construction, Adient and an anonymous donor.
With community support, the Boys & Girls Club has been able to meet the needs of children in our community this year by providing a safe, educational place for them to go. Over the summer, the club served healthy meals and provided tutoring to help children stay on track in school, especially important given the research on summer learning loss.
The club is currently operating an all-day schedule (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) to help give all 43 of our currently registered members, between the ages of 5-16, extra support in their studies. We have implemented increased safety precautions including but not limited to: mandated mask wearing by staff and members; increased cleaning and sanitation protocols; temperature checks and health screening forms for all members, parents and staff upon arrival at the club; and implementing social distancing while still providing a productive and enriching learning environment.
A donation to the Club is an investment into our community. In fact, research tells us that every $1 invested into Boys & Girls Club of Pulaski returns $9.60 of positive future economic benefit into our community.
If you are able to contribute this year and want to help us give community children a safe space for educational programs, please donate today. Our goal is $15,000, the amount we set forth in the annual budget to be raised at our traditional October fund-raiser. Donations may be made through our website, bgcmaury.com, via mail to our administrative office in Columbia, 210 W. 8th St., Columbia, TN 38401; or by stopping by the Pulaski club, 540 Massey Dr.
—B&GCP
