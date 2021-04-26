It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down and ravaged our nation. Quarantines, school closures and economic impact have all affected the citizens of our community.
Experts in the academic field have coined the phrase “COVID Slide,” referring to the learning loss our children are seeing from not being in school 100 percent in person and pivoting to virtual learning. Over the last year, Boys & Girls Clubs have risen to the occasion to meet kids where they are and combat the effects of COVID slide.
With their academic case management program, the Club has access to students’ grades, communicates regularly with teachers and provides daily tutoring by certified teachers to ensure that youth are not falling further behind academically.
Since August 2020, the Club has provided 1:1 and small group tutoring opportunities to more than 20 children. As a result, most students have seen improvement in their grades.
For the last year, the Club has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Human Services to provide free childcare for essential workers through the Emergency Childcare for Essential Workers program.
The DHS Essential Worker Childcare program has now been extended through Aug. 31. The Club will continue to provide its programs free of charge for essential workers.
“This is an absolute blessing for our Club families,” Giles County Executive Director Devon Yurko said. “This program has allowed working parents to continue to work and provide for their families.”
This summer, Boys & Girls Clubs across the state will continue to provide summer tutoring services for children who need it through the Haslam Foundation’s Tennessee Tutoring Corps. The program curriculum is designed to help combat learning loss.
The Club’s goal is to support the local school system, as well as Club families, by continuing to provide Giles County youth with an engaging, enriching and safe environment where they get the support they need.
In order to participate in the Essential Worker Childcare Program, youth need to have been enrolled and actively participating in the Club’s program before April 30. The state will not allow any new members to be added to the essential worker program after April 30.
To enroll your child, contact the Club at 424-5815, or email Yurko at dyurko@bgcsctn.org for more information.
—B&GC
