Fall is in the air! Children are back in school, and the Pulaski Boys & Girls Club is back full steam ahead with some exciting things happening this 2021-22 school year.
When the school bell rings and children finish their day at school, you will find 40-50 children each day stepping into the world that is Club. The Pulaski Boys & Girls Club needs your help to keep things going!
Academics remains a high priority for the Club, Giles County Executive Director Devon Yurko said.
“Our Club’s Academic Case Management Program aims to serve the individual child as much as possible.”
Each day, Club members participate in a national homework program called Power Hour, which provides children with daily homework help and enjoyable, enriching academic activities to support the learning they get in school. For every activity, page of homework or amount of time children spend reading at the Club, they earn points they can exchange for prizes and incentives.
Boys & Girls Club also provides 1:1 tutoring services for members who may struggle academically. On-site tutor and recent UT Southern (UTS) graduate Tyler Mutter manages a caseload of 14 youth; his goal is to help raise grades and keep students on track with their studies.
None of the Academic Enrichment programs would be possible without the support of the Giles County Board of Education.
“We are beyond grateful for the partnership we have with our school district; from transportation to support of teachers and principals and the wonderful staff at the Central Office,” Yurko said. “Through this partnership, as soon as staff see a child starting to fall behind, immediate intervention takes place.”
The research on tutoring tells us that immediate, one-to-one intervention is crucial.
Academics is not the only aim of the Boys & Girls Club. Every day, children participate in Good Character Development programs, which teach Club members how to build healthy positive relationships with peers, while promoting healthy lifestyles.
One specific program, SMART Moves Emotional Wellness, focuses on building the social-emotional skills of self-regulation, impulse control, and self-management.
“We still are seeing effects on the social-emotional well-being of our youth as an effect of the pandemic, and we want to do everything we can to support our kids in that way,” Yurko said.
Though the Club served up to about 50 children a day during COVID, fund-raising was extremely difficult last year during the height of the pandemic. The Club, alongside its Pulaski Advisory Council, chaired by Dr. Judy Cheatham, UTS provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs, is gearing up for the return of the Great Futures Luncheon. This luncheon, held in the fall over the last four years, not counting 2020, has been the Club’s staple fundraiser.
So this year, we are happy to announce, the Great Futures Luncheon will once again showcase the talents and stories of Club members and their families as well as the Club choir.
The speaker for the day will be Dr. Gene Smith, assistant professor of Sport Management at UTS and former general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. A noted speaker and developer of leadership and young talent, Smith has invitations to speak all over the globe.
The luncheon is set for Thursday, Oct. 28, from noon-1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Pulaski. Individual tickets are available, as well as sponsored tables. For more information, email Yurko at dyurko@bgcsctn.org.
In addition to Cheatham, the Advisory Council includes Giles County Economic Development Commission Executive Director David Hamilton; Pulaski Electric System Chief Customer Services Officer Tamieka Russell, Pulaski Elementary first grade teacher Savanna Wong, Pulaski Alderman Randy Massey, UTS Associate Controller in the Business Office Chasity Wells, UTS Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity Dr. Dan Scherr and longtime community advocate and volunteer Cynthia Lancaster.
On behalf of our Club members, we thank our wonderful community for its continued support of the youth of Giles County.
If you or anyone is interested in the enriching programs, fund-raising initiatives, board service or any other of the exciting things happening inside our local Boys & Girls Club, call our facility at 424-5815 or email Yurko at dyurko@bgcsctn.org.
—PB&GC
