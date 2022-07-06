Family, friends and county officials gather June 16 to dedicate the bridge at the intersection of Bodenham and Reed roads in honor of the late Gwyn Derryberry. A Giles County native, Derryberry worked as a manager at the Stockyard for 20-plus years and was Giles County Trustee for 12 years. He died Feb. 3, 2016, at the age of 88. Submitted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- School Board Meets Tomorrow
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Felecia Hargrove
- Bridge Dedicated in Memory of Gwyn Derryberry
- Pulaski Celebrates Independence Day
- City Council Approves $2,000 Bonus for Full-Time City Employees
- UT Southern Firehawks to Join SSAC
- State Senate Update: Legislation Focuses on Road, Water Safety
- July 5 Is the Registration Deadline to Vote in the Aug. 4 Election
- ‘Viable Option’ Announced for Exit 14 Development
- Commission Decides Against Offer for Potential EMS Building
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.