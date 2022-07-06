Derryberry, Gwyn Bridge Dedication

Family, friends and county officials gather June 16 to dedicate the bridge at the intersection of Bodenham and Reed roads in honor of the late Gwyn Derryberry. A Giles County native, Derryberry worked as a manager at the Stockyard for 20-plus years and was Giles County Trustee for 12 years. He died Feb. 3, 2016, at the age of 88.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.