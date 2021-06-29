Bridge Dedicated to Danny Ray Cobb

Family, friends and county officials gather last week to dedicate a bridge on Booth Chapel Road to the memory of former educator, businessman and county commissioner Danny Ray Cobb. Cobb’s family (at left, from left) David Cobb, Natalie Cobb Lewellen, Ann Cobb and Ty Cobb unveiled the signs marking the bridge in his honor. Memories of Danny Ray Cobb were shared during the ceremony at the bridge, which is located south of Minor Hill just off Hulsey Branch Road. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
