Dunkin Ground Breaking

Brindley Construction breaks ground on the new Dunkin’ coffee and donut shop on West College Street last week. Celebrating are (from left) Giles County Executive Melissa Greene, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, Charlie Helton, Anthony Hall, Jeff Brindley, Brandy Dishner, Kaitlin Clark, Bryan Brindley, Derrick Ealy, Steve Catalano, Ronnie Brindley, J.J. Brindley and Jenny Hobbs.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

