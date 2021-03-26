Brindley Construction Unveils Founder’s Plaque

Brindley Construction wraps up its 60th anniversary celebration by unveiling a plaque in honor of founder Robert Bryson Brindley March 4. The Brindley family and team were in attendance to hear company President Ronnie Brindley speak on how far the business has come and how proud his dad would be, noting none of this would have been possible without Brindley and his work ethic, which he taught his family, and how much he inspired everyone around him. As the plaque states, “He is missed by many and his contributions to his church, his family, his community and to Brindley Construction will be remembered for years to come.” Brindley Construction / Submitted
