According to University of Tennessee Professor Dr. Frank Hale, “the periodical cicada has the longest developmental period of any insect in North America. There is probably no insect that attracts as much attention in eastern North America as does the periodical cicada. Their sudden springtime emergence, filling the air with their high-pitched, shrill-sounding songs, excites much curiosity.”
There are two races of the periodical cicada found in the southeastern United States, one race has a life cycle of 13 years and the other race has a life cycle of 17 years. Due to Tennessee’s location, both the 13-year and 17-year cicadas occur in Tennessee. Although periodical cicadas have a 13- or 17-year cycle, there are various populations, called broods, that emerge at different 13- or 17-year intervals.
It is the Brood X, 17-year cicada that last emerged in 2004 and is due to emerge in May of this year. Although Lincoln and Franklin counties may see a light emergence, Giles County is not expected to see the Brood X cicada hatch this year.
Giles County’s next opportunity to see cicadas will be the Brood XIX, 13-year cicada which is set to emerge in 2024.
Four or five days after the cicadas emerge, the males start “singing.” Dr. Hale explains that this “song serves as a mating call to attract females.” Mating then occurs and females begin laying eggs.
UT Extension has a publication on the periodical cicada that can be found at: https://extension.tennessee.edu/publications/Documents/SP341.pdf.
For more information on periodical cicadas, call the Giles Extension at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
