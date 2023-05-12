As the calendar moves into May, local governments move into budget preparations to end one fiscal year and enter another.
While talks for the 2023-24 county budget were among the items discussed at last week’s committee meetings, most of the action moved forward to the full county commission meeting next week involved amending and cleaning up the 2022-23 budget, which will end June 30.
The full county commission will meet in monthly session Monday, May 15, at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
In addition to budget concerns, the full commission will also consider speed limits and a resolution declaring individual liberties over state and federal mandates (see the related article in this edition).
Budget Amendments
Amendments to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and Giles County Jail budgets would allow for the movement of funds within those budgets to cover a total of $50,000 for the creation and upgrades of policy books for both departments.
With law enforcement presenting the highest liability to the county, the commission’s Law Enforcement Committee was informed that most of the policies in place at the sheriff’s office and jail have been in place at least 25 years.
The $24,500 for each department will cover the cost of having customized policies written for each and receiving updates as they are needed.
The law enforcement and budget committees each gave their unanimous recommendations to send the amendment to the full commission.
A proposed Highway Department budget clean up amendment requires no new money from the county.
Most of the money being moved within budget line items is scheduled to go toward paving, according Roads Superintendent Barry Hyatt.
The commission’s highway and budget committees each gave their unanimous recommendations to send the amendments to the full commission.
School system proposed amendments also involve 2022-23 budget clean up as well as money from the school system fund balance for capital projects.
The school system budget clean up involves moving funds from one part of the budget to others in order to show proper accounting for the funds.
However, $230,000 will need to come from the school system’s fund balance to cover part of the cost for new math text books, which cost a total of $460,000.
Money for a new main server and switch at the Central Office Building and $60,000 for a new maintenance vehicle are also proposed to come from the school system fund balance.
$750,000 is proposed to be moved into the capital projects line item from the school system fund balance to pay for paving at three schools, lights at a ball field at Richland School, bathrooms at Southside Elementary School and cameras for security.
The commission’s schools and budget committees each gave their unanimous recommendations to send the amendments to the full commission.
Other items on the agenda for the full county commission when it meets May 15 include:
• Consider reimbursing the cost of advanced emergency medical technician training.
• Consider a change to commission rules of order requiring a legal name be provided by members of the public seeking to speak in a meeting.
• Consider changing the speed limit on Dry Weakley Creek Road to 30 miles per hour as unanimously recommended by the Highway Committee.
• Consider changing the speed limit on Hagan Road to 35 mph as recommended by the Highway Committee.
• Consider removing Thompson Lane from the county road list. The road was never properly added to the list, and the residents want it removed.
• Consider an amendment to the budget for the school system’s cafeteria program which is operated using federal money.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider county department reports.
County commissioners can bring any item to the floor of a full commission meeting regardless of whether or not that item is on the commission’s agenda for the meeting.
