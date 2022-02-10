While grant discussions have lately been the topic of interest, the Giles County Commission’s Budget Committee met recently to discuss more than just grants.
With the fiscal year coming to its end, amendments and dates had to be set.
During its Jan. 28 meeting, the committee:
• Approved sending a school system budget amendment to the full commission that includes school buses and a STEM grant.
• Approved a county budget amendment to go to the full commission that would include $200,000 retention pay for EMS employees, motor vehicle recovery of insurance, overtime contract work for Ardmore, a video grant for arraignment to include an additional $10,000, county buildings maintenance to include the grand jury room, a ceiling at the Courthouse Annex, a possible mold issue in one of the offices in the Courthouse, reimbursement for the Ag Extension office for a portion of salaries for TSU and UT and solid waste.
• Approved a calendar for an all-day budget committee meeting in the courtroom at the Giles County Courthouse set for Monday, May 23, to finalize the county’s budget by June 1. A public hearing notice for the budget is scheduled to be published by
June 3.
• Watched video prepared by Giles County Executive Melissa Greene about broadband grants and heard about these grants.
Greene said her office is asking for letters of support to get high speed internet to all the county and she asked commissioners to submit a letter as well.
