The Giles County Commission’s Budget Committee has set aside Thursday and Friday of this week to go over the proposed 2023-24 budget.
The budget committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The purpose of the meeting is for the committee to go through each department’s proposed budgets and other budgetary information to come up with a recommended budget for the full county commission.
Friday, May 26, and Thursday, June 1, have been set aside in case they are needed for the committee to continue its work.
The committee seeks to have a proposed 2023-24 budget in time for proper community notification prior to the full county commission meeting to consider the budget.
The full county commission meeting for June has been moved to June 29 at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Courthouse.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is set for June 27 at 9 a.m. in the basement boardroom of the County Courthouse Annex.
The fiscal year 2023-24 budget is scheduled to go into effect July 1.
