The Giles County Commission will consider the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget and a reduced property tax rate when it meets in full session Thursday, June 23.
The commission will meet at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse and will consider a budget with $17.8 million in expenditures and a property tax rate that has been further reduced due to increased property value reassessments this year.
The current property tax rate is $2.8247 per $1,000 of assessed value. For the coming fiscal year, the state recommended the property tax rate initially be reduced to $2.0821 per $1,000 of assessed value due to the recent reassessments. Last week, it was recommended by the commission’s Budget Committee that the property tax rate for 2022-23 be reduced further to $1.9863 per $1,000 of assessed value. More information on the proposed budget and property tax rate is available in last week’s edition of the PULASKI
CITIZEN and online
The 2022-23 budget is a proposal by the budget committee that requires full county commission approval. Commissioners can propose changes to the budget during Thursday’s session.
Other business on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes:
• Consider entering into negotiations for the purchase of the Giles County Baptist Association Building for the Giles County Ambulance Service.
• Consider amendments to the current county and schools budgets. More information on these budget amendments is available online at
• Consider the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
• Consider non-profit charitable organization appropriations for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Information on the proposed non-profit appropriations is available in the June 8 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN and online at PulaskiCitizen.com.
• Consider the placement of campaign signs on county property.
• Authorize surety bonds for Director of Schools Vickie Beard.
• Hear from EDC Director David Hamilton, State Rep. Clay Doggett, Tonya Guthrie and Jason Guthrie.
• Consider elections of new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider appointing Mark Hayes and Marcus Houston to the Industrial Development Board.
• Consider county department reports.
• Consider an agreement for the performance of certain driver license and handgun carry permit transactions.
