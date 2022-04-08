Two burglary suspects have been captured and charged after attempting to cash forged checks at a local bank.
According to information from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. Chad Braden was investigating a burglary call at a residence on Bledsoe Road when he was contacted by a local bank concerning someone trying to cash a check on a closed account belonging to the burglary victim.
Officers responded to the bank to find the suspect had already left. However, Braden continued to follow up and eventually was able to gather information about a female and an accomplice who was attempting to pass a forged check.
The Sheriff’s Department report states that once suspects were developed Deputy Stetson Thomas located the suspects, who were arrested and charged.
Kailee Heimberger, 34, and Cody Clark, 25, face multiple charges including burglary, theft under $1,000 and criminal conspiracy.
Heimberger and Clark remain in Giles County Jail on bond. They are scheduled to appear in court April 19.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton commended Braden and other deputies for their work on resolving the case.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.