Tullahoma businessman Mike Winton has announced his candidacy for the Tennessee Fourth Congressional District.
Winton is an everyday, common-sensed native Tennessean; an everyday patriotic American who has a deep-rooted love for God, family and country.
The business owner and real estate affiliate broker explained that, while being raised with his three siblings on a family farm in Pelham by a single mother earning her wages from shirt factory pay, he came to understand what hard work — and hard times — were.
Winton, like the majority of Americans, has grown frustrated with the lack of performance, and the increase in partisanship in Congress. The married father of three, grandfather of eight and, recently, one great-grandson, aims to have his run reaffirm the old generational promise: to leave the next generation in a stronger America than the one before.
“At the moment, Congress has an 18 percent job approval rating,” Winton said. “Politicians have lost their connection with ‘We the People’ they were elected to serve... and the proof is in the headlines.”
This independent candidate has been meeting with people throughout the district, finding out the issues that are important to them. Winton’s campaign focuses on issues such as the historic national debt, immigration reform, school safety and education and overall lack of compromise inside the Washington ruling establishment.
“Now that it’s election time, we’re going to hear some claim they will reach across the aisle,” Winton said. “It’s about time we have someone who won’t just reach across the aisle, but stand in it, to get the People’s house back in order. People say they want to drain the swamp; it will not work if you leave the gators.”
Winton believes his 31 years of business experience will help bring a “Main Street” sense back to Washington, where there seems to be more of an emphasis on Wall Street, and on lobbyists. Winton makes the connection to small businesses and America’s middle/working class, as he sees a correlation between the two.
“The failed economic policies that have led to inflation and increased public debt have made life for middle- and working-class Americans arduous over the past few months,” Winton said. “The challenges have also impacted small and family-owned businesses that have been important to communities for years. Who’s been their advocate in Washington?”
Winton points to the more than $30 trillion national debt, the projected $1 trillion budget deficit and the continued spending spree in Washington, as major economic concerns that need to be handled.
Tackling the issue of illegal immigration is also on Winton’s agenda. According to the candidate, immigration is a multifaceted, national sovereignty concern, and an issue that needs to be managed in steps. First, he said, the borders need to be secure. Second, the system is increasingly overwhelmed. There are many who have been waiting a long time to gain legal entry. Some, out of desperation, frustration or desire, are foregoing the formal process and entering illegally.
“The United States must secure its borders and enforce fair immigration policies,” Winton declared. “We are a nation of laws. Without respect for the law, we no longer have a country, we have lawlessness. For our country to work, we need the law, and to stand firm on it.”
Winton also has educational items on his agenda. First, to solidify school safety, Winton is calling for School Resource Officers (SROs) to be placed in every school in America. The independent is also seeking to introduce programs that will assist in providing teachers greater resources to educate children, as well as increase the amount of community involvement in local schools while eliminating a lot of unnecessary bureaucracy.
“We must make our schools the safest in the world,” Winton said. “We owe it to the children, to the parents of those children, and to those we entrust to care for them during the day.”
The Fourth District candidate wants people all across America to remember one thing: regardless of our problems, and they are many, we still live in the greatest country in the world. We are the People. We are those who unite in spite of our differences, who take action against persecution, who do not abide injustice and who seek to provide a safe haven for all those who, like our forefathers who founded this great country, wish not only for peace, but for freedom.
For more information, visit votemikewinton.com, find him on Facebook at Vote Mike Winton or email [email protected].
—Mike Winton
